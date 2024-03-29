What time is the 2024 solar eclipse in Memphis? Search your ZIP code for our guide

The Memphis and West Tennessee area will have one of the best views for the April 8 total solar eclipse without being directly in the path of totality.

Most Americans will be able to see it in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon. Tennessee residents living in the western part of the state will be closest to the path of totality with several communities just being outside of the path, but in the Memphis area viewers will still get a chance to witness a majority of the sun being eclipsed by the moon.

Want to know exactly how much? USA TODAY has put together a database for you to search for your ZIP code below —or select a major city — to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

What time is the total solar eclipse in Nashville? How long will it last in Middle TN?

School closings for the eclipse: Are schools closing for the solar eclipse? What to know in Tennessee

When is the next eclipse? After April 8's solar eclipse, we still have a lunar one

When is the total solar eclipse?

On April 8, the moon will travel along the path of totality in North America starting in northern Mexico.

The shadow of the moon will pass into Texas a little before 1:30 p.m. local time. It will then cover portions of the Midwest and East Coast and touch southeast Canada before it moves out to sea, according to NASA.

In the Memphis area, viewers can see the partial eclipse starting around 12:38 p.m.

Where can I get eclipse glasses in Tennessee?

To the view the eclipse you'll need a special pair of glasses to look at the moment in the sky. It is imperative to practice eye safety to avoid causing eye damage.

If you are looking for some of these certified eclipse glasses, they can be found at the following retailers, however it is recommended to call your local retailer's location to inquire.

Kroger

Walmart

Cracker Barrel

Lowes

Buc-ee's

Warby Parker

Other retail chains carrying eclipse glasses include: H-E-B, Wegmans, Meijer and Menards.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When can I see the solar eclipse in Memphis? Search your ZIP code