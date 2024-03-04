Where to find solar eclipse glasses in Memphis and how to make sure they're the right ones

As the date of the April 8 total solar eclipse draws nearer, it is time to start preparing by looking at the types of glasses needed for the once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.

It's best to remember that there are a number of companies out there making glasses that are not up to international standard, so it's best to buy from trustworthy sellers or do the research to ensure you are properly protecting your eyes during the eclipse.

The best way to test if your glasses are up to standard is by checking how much you can see out of them. You should not be able to see anything out of the glasses except sunlight or something equally bright. To test this, it's recommended reflecting sunlight off a piece of metal and looking at the light. If the sunlight is too bright or you are able to see things other than the light, they are not authentic.

Other methods include a bright-white LED bulb, the flashlight on your phone, a welding torch and an incandescent light bulb. For the other methods, the light should appear dim through a correctly made solar viewer.

Here is where to get solar viewers for the upcoming eclipse.

American Paper Optics

American Paper Optics, located in Bartlett, is the largest manufacturer of solar eclipse glasses and the largest 3D optics company in the world. The company makes all of its products here in Memphis even with its worldwide audience. Prior to the 2017 solar eclipse, the company sold 45 million pairs of solar eclipse glasses and will likely make similar numbers this year.

Feeling Memphis

Similar to the October 2023 eclipse, Feeling Memphis is partnering with American Paper Optics to bring solar eclipse glasses to the people of Memphis. As Feeling Memphis is working with a verified solar eclipse glasses seller, all glasses purchased will comply with light filtering regulations.

Retail sellers

When buying from third-party sellers, it is best to check and make sure all glasses meet safety regulations. All properly made glasses should have safety information printed on the frame including the CE and ISO certification: 12312-2:2015.

Retailers that are selling solar eclipse glasses include Walmart, Lowe's, Target and Amazon. As with any product, purchasing sooner will ensure an on time arrival as well as quality items to purchase.

Free solar eclipse glasses

Free solar eclipse glasses are usually given out by libraries, schools and observatories. These locations usually have limited supplies, so it's best to call ahead to see if they have any available. The number of glasses schools have will depend on the school district, so if you are trying to reserve in advance, it would be best to call the school district you are in.

