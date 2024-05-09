Monroe County sheriff: Deaths of two drivers caused by medical complications

MONROE — The deaths of two drivers involved in crashes in April have been found to have been caused by medical complications.

Investigations by the Lucas County, Ohio, Coroner's Office have led the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to classify the crashes involving Robert A. Pfleger, 70, of Toledo and Dennis E. Allen, 69, of Beverly Hills, Florida, as medical traffic trashes, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release.

The crash Pfleger was in was reported at 1:09 p.m. April 4 after the car he was driving crashed into the ditch along the north side of Whiteford Center Road northwest of Hill Drive in Bedford Township. Pfleger was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

At 5:19 p.m. April 22, deputies responded to a crash involving Allen along Enrico Fermi Drive northwest of Leroux Road in Frenchtown Township. The pickup Allen was driving crashed into a ditch after leaving the roadway. Allen was transported to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County sheriff: Drivers' deaths caused by medical complications