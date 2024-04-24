Driver dies after one-vehicle crash in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — A driver from Florida died after the pickup he was driving went off the road and through a field before crashing into a ditch

The crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. Monday, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release. Deputies' preliminary investigation showed Dennis E. Allen Jr., 69, of Beverly Hills, Florida, was driving a maroon 2014 Ford F-150 pickup northwest on Enrico Fermi Drive, northwest of Leroux Road, in Frenchtown Township. For unknown reasons, the pickup left the roadway to the east, traveling over railroad tracks and entering into a field. The pickup then traveled in a southeast direction, entering into a drainage ditch and coming to rest.

At the time of the crash, the Allen was wearing his safety belt, the release said. Airbags in the Ford did not deploy. Allen was transported to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash, the release said.

Members of the Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at thescene.

The crash remains under investigation by Lt. Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Alec Preadmore andSteven Warren of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information isasked to call 734-240-7541. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on the organization's website, 1800speakup.org.

