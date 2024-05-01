Monroe County ethics board launches new Sandra Doorley probe over traffic flap

Monroe County's ethics watchdogs plan to investigate District Attorney Sandra Doorley's actions when she was ticketed last week for speeding.

Late Tuesday, Janson McNair, director of the Monroe County Office of Public Integrity and chair of the county's Board of Ethics, said both of those entities would conduct an investigation into Doorley.

"The investigation begins immediately," he said. "We will report the results of our thorough investigation and subsequent recommendations to the appropriate authorities and share them with the public via a press release."

The county's ethics code states that officials "should not use or attempt to use" their official positions "to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions" for themselves.

Sandra Doorley apologizes in a video released early Monday morning.

Intentional violations of the code may result in removal from office. However, McNair clarified that his office was not empowered to execute this provision, stating that only the governor could do so.

While much of the public ire toward Doorley has focused on her demeanor toward a Webster police officer during an attempted traffic stop, video of the interaction raises ethical issues about not only her words but her intent.

Doorley is being roundly criticized for failing to pull over when the officer, Cameron Crisafulli, pursued her using emergency lights and sirens, and for her contumacious attitude towards the officer upon arrival at her house. Doorley had been going 20 miles over the posted speed limit.

“It isn’t lost on us that if a Black or brown member of the community fled the police and refused to follow instructions, the situation might have met a tragic end, as we have seen so many times in our country," the Working Families Party, which called on Doorley to resign, said in a statement Monday.

Also of significant concern are the words Doorley used during the confrontation with the police officer who was ticketing her. After stating that she is the county's district attorney, Doorley says, "I’m going to prosecute myself. Do you know what I’ll do with the ticket?"

Admittedly, Doorley doesn't answer the question, but the appearance of impropriety is hard to ignore, regardless of the possibility she was being angrily farcical with her comments.

In her position, she could not offer a favorable outcome to any defendant — nor could any of her staff — yet her words could imply that she was planning just that.

In a short video released Monday, Doorley said she intends to self-report to an attorney grievance committee and ask that her actions be investigated. She also said she'll refer the matter to an outside prosecutor.

Doorley has pleaded guilty to the speeding ticket, but a prosecutor could determine whether her refusal to immediately stop for the officer constitutes a separate offense. Doorley admitted to driving 55 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has referred the incident to the state's Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, which has yet to hear a case partly because of challenges to its legal standing.

