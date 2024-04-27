Rochester City Council calls for state inquiry into DA Sandra Doorley's conduct in traffic stop

Today, all nine members of the Rochester City Council jointly penned a letter addressed to New York State Attorney General Letitia James urging an inquiry into Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley's actions during a traffic stop by a Webster police officer Monday.

Doorley was speeding, going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, and did not stop for Officer Cameron Crisafulli after he activated his emergency lights. Rather than stopping, Doorley proceeded to her residence, approximately a half a mile away.

Friday afternoon, in response to a Freedom of Information Law request, the Webster Police Department released footage from Officer Crisafulli's body-worn camera and recordings from other officers present at the scene.

More: Caught on Camera: DA Sandra Doorley defies police orders in traffic stop

In the video, Officer Crisfulli inquires why Doorley didn't pull over. "Because I didn't want to stop on Phillips Road at 5:30," she says.

The footage captures a tense confrontation as Doorley rejects Officer Crisafulli's instructions, cursing at him while moving in and out of the garage.

At one point, the BWC footage shows Doorley calling Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier and saying, "Can you please tell him to leave me alone?"

Doorley accepts the traffic ticket at the end of the video.

"Recent body camera footage, shared by the Webster Police Department, has raised significant concerns regarding Ms. Doorley's behavior during a traffic stop in Webster, New York," the letter reads. "This incident has led us to question her fitness to serve as District Attorney, and we believe an investigation by your office is warranted. The behavior exhibited by Ms. Doorley during the traffic stop, as captured in the body camera footage, appears to violate these standards. Such behavior undermines the credibility and integrity of our justice system and erodes public trust."

City Council members say they're firmly united in their conviction that Doorley's actions warrant a comprehensive investigation by the Attorney General to reaffirm that no individual, irrespective of their status, is exempt from legal scrutiny.

"It is crucial to determine whether her actions during the traffic stop reflect broader issues that could impact the fair administration of justice in Monroe County."

— Robert Bell is a multimedia journalist and reporter at The Democrat & Chronicle. He was born in Rochester, grew up in Philadelphia and studied film in Los Angeles. Follow him at @byrobbell on X and @byrobbell on IG. Contact him at rlbell@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Sandra Doorley traffic stop leads to calls for state inquiry