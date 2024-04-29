Sandra Doorley releases apology video in response to viral confrontation with officer. Watch now

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley Monday released a video which she hopes will serve as an apologetic response to the internationally viral video of her chastening a young police officer ticketing her for speeding.

In the video, released around 6 a.m. Monday, Doorley apologizes to the officer and the community and says she will take steps of discipline against herself, including submitting an attorney grievance complaint for investigation.

The video comes after a bevy of calls for her resignation and a request from New York Governor Kathy Hochul that Doorley's actions be investigated by a prosecutorial misconduct commission.

"Last Monday I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to," Doorley says at the outset of the 30-second video. "For that I am sorry, What I did was wrong and I take full responsibility."

The body-worn camera video of Doorley's interaction with Webster Police Officer Cameron Crisafulli has likely reached hundreds of thousands of people, dispersed by media across the globe. Its translations have been many: Proof-positive for some of the entitlement of some elected officials, and evidence for others that those charged with enforcing the law can't always be counted on to follow the law.

Meanwhile the officer's composure and professionalism stand in stark contrast to Doorley's reproachful attitude toward him, after she refused to pull over immediately while speeding and instead continued into the driveway of her Webster home.

Doorley telephones the Webster police chief during the interaction, called Crisafulli an "asshole," and flashed her district attorney badge.

In her video, Doorley said that she'd had a particularly difficult day, after a weekend with three homicides, including the fatal shooting of a cab driver David Treese III after he picked up a fare. Her husband also received medical news of concern, she said.

Still, Doorley said, all people have stresses and what precipitated the incident with the officer does not stand as an excuse. "I've been humbled by my own stupidity and I am fully to blame," she said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Sandra Doorley releases apology video after confrontation with officer