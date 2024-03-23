'Mold growth' and 35 violations: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for February

Note: The Peoria City/County Health Department is in the process of conducting Risk Factor Inspections − which take place every five years. According to comments on risk factor inspections, "For those food establishments selected, the Risk Factor Inspection will take the place of one of the normal routine inspections."

The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts food inspections for a wide range of establishments in the area − from restaurants to long-term care facilities and schools. Inspections look for issues that could contribute to the spread of foodborne illness, as well as general cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment.

The Journal Star examined routine inspections for restaurants, mobile establishments and bars/taverns in Peoria County during February. More than 75 routine inspections were completed for these categories. This excludes 13 Risk Factor/Routine inspections.

The establishments listed below received either no violations or enough violations to warrant a warning from the health department.

Note: According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, "inspections only provide a snapshot of a food establishment's practices, as they are based on what is seen at the time of the inspection."

Terminology used by the health department

Core violation: These violations relate to "general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance," according to the health department.

Priority foundation violation: These violations could lead to priority violations if they are not corrected.

Priority violation: These violations are considered the most high-risk by the health department, as they have the potential to directly contribute to foodborne illness.

Establishments with no violations during routine February inspections

Chick-Fil-A 4518 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria Famous City Bistro Commissary 4918 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria Jerusalem Restaurant 2027 W. Farmington Road, Peoria Komatsu 2300 NE. Adams St., Peoria Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #1434 3915 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria

Establishments that received warning comments during routine February inspections

Sushigawa at 2601 W. Lake Ave. A-2B, Peoria, received 10 priority, four priority foundation and 21 core violations. These included:

The health department found "mold growth" on lemons in the establishment's walk-in cooler. The violation was corrected on site.

According to the health department, a "Food employee touched soiled equipment and raw products and then and handled ready to eat foods without washing hands." The violation was corrected on site.

The health department found that the "Food establishment is serving undercooked, ready-to-eat fish that has not undergone proper parasite destruction process. Provide evidence/documentation that undercooked, ready-to-eat fish has been properly frozen at appropriate temperature and time to ensure parasite destruction." The violation was corrected on site.

According to the health department, "Foods in walk in cooler, kitchen coolers, and sushi coolers were found to not indicate a use-by date. Food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours must be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food must be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded when held at a temperature of 41°F or less for a maximum of 7 days."

The health department found that the "plumbing at the 3 compartment sink has been improperly repaired."

The person in charge is "not a Certified Food Protection Manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program." A separate violation regarding required allergen training noted that "Certificate of course completion must be kept at the establishment and made available upon request."

The health department noted that the "Facility is not in compliance with the food handler law. All food handlers, other than someone who has the food service sanitation manager certificate, shall receive or obtain training in basic food handling principles as outlined in Subpart M of the Illinois Food Code."

Warning comment follow up inspections

Tawa Kitchen at 816 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria, received four priority, seven priority foundation and 13 core violations on Jan. 19.

A follow up inspection on Feb. 2 found two priority, one priority foundation and six core violations.

Comments noted that: "Risk Control plans were put in place for all repeated P or PF violations." Along with this, the health department noted that the restaurant would "not be subjected to additional 10 day follow-up inspection" because of the low number of priority and priority foundation violations.

Sushigawa at 2601 W. Lake Ave. A-2B, Peoria, received 10 priority, four priority foundation and 21 core violations on Feb. 15. The establishment had a consultation on Feb. 20 to discuss multiple violations listed on the previous inspection.

A Feb. 29 follow up inspection found five priority, one priority foundation and nine core violations. Comments from the health department noted that a second 10-day follow-up inspection would take place because of the number of priority and/or priority foundation violations. The comments noted:

"Be advised, the establishment will be referred to the Director of Environmental Health for a compliance conference to determine additional enforcement action due to continued noncompliance with the Illinois Food Code and Chapter 10 Food Safety, of the Peoria County Code."

Violations included:

According to the health department, "Establishment has red snapper listed on the menu but (person in charge) stated that the red snapper is actually tilapia that is served to consumers. Food shall be safe, unadulterated, and, as specified under 3-601.12, honestly presented."

The health department stated that the "Food establishment is serving red snapper raw without being able to provide parasite destruction records or a letter or guarantee. Provide evidence/documentation that undercooked, ready-to-eat fish has been properly frozen at appropriate temperature and time to ensure parasite destruction. Establishment has been advised to not sell red snapper raw until parasite destruction records can be provided."

The health department noted that an "Employee changed gloves without washing hands between tasks." The violation was corrected on site.

The person in charge must still become a Certified Food Protection Manager. Along with this, a "Certificate of course completion" for allergen training is still required.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for February