'Very sad': Longtime Peoria restaurant closes after more than 70 years in business

Fairview Farms Restaurant, 5911 Heuermann Road, in Peoria. The restaurant announced its permanent closure on March 18.

Longtime local establishment Fairview Farms Restaurant has closed.

The Peoria restaurant – located at 5911 W. Heuermann Road – shared the news in a March 18 Facebook announcement. The post thanked the community for its support.

In the comments, the business wrote: “I'm very sad!!! I have to save my family!”

The announcement has garnered 825 reactions and 461 shares as of 8:45 a.m. March 19. Many in the comments thanked the business for serving the community and offered condolences and well-wishes for the future.

Fairview Farms Restaurant operated for more than seven decades in Peoria after opening in 1952 as Fairview Chicken Dinners. The establishment featured both individual and family-style meals. Customers could find menu items such as fried chicken, corn fritters and more.

