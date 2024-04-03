Mobile County to test election equipment ahead of April 16 Alabama Primary Runoff

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Probate Court of Mobile County is set to test election systems and software ahead of the April 16 Primary Runoff Election.

According to a press release from the Probate Court, testing will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at 8:15 a.m. at Mobile County’s voting machine warehouse (1150 North Schillinger Road, Mobile, Alabama).

“The security of voting systems is essential to a trustworthy election. Every state and local jurisdiction utilizes common-sense procedures and tools to safeguard the voting process,” states the U.S. Election Assistance Committee.

To ensure the upcoming primary is secure, Probate Court personnel will test and seal the Election Systems and Software, Inc. Model 200 precinct ballot counters and the ExpressVote ballot marking machines used in the election.

Further, Mobile County’s absentee ballot reading system will be tested in the Probate Court Training Room (2nd floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama) at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Both of the testing sessions are open to the public.

For additional information, contact the Elections Division Coordinator, Jennifer Fulton, at 251-574-6080.

To learn more about election security and testing, visit the U.S. Election Assistance Committee’s website.

