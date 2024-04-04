MNPD arrest ‘Most Wanted’ suspect on several outstanding warrants, recover 2 guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon from Sumner County wanted for numerous crimes in Nashville was arrested on 13 outstanding warrants.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said officers found 24-year-old Aury Newsom at a home on Buchanan Street on Wednesday, April 3, and took him into custody. Officers also recovered two guns from the scene, one of which was stolen from La Vergne in 2021.

Several of Newsom’s charges are in connection with multiple domestic violence incidents dating back to 2022.

In May of 2022, Newsom’s girlfriend was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he allegedly shot her while she was holding their infant. In March of 2024, Newsom – while visiting his child – allegedly pistol whipped the same woman, landing her in the hospital once again, according to investigators.

The MNPD said a grand jury also indicted Newsom on eight burglary charges, all happening within the last two years. The majority of the burglaries reportedly involve business’ safes being stolen after Newsom forced his way inside.

Newsom is also charged with two counts of felon in possession of handgun.

He is being held on a $463,500 bond.

