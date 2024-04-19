Mitch's Kentucky outshines New Mexico for once

Apr. 18—It's almost impossible to imagine, but New Mexico can learn a lesson in fair-minded politics from Kentucky.

Sure, the commonwealth that gave us brave reformers Abraham Lincoln, Muhammad Ali and Harold "Pee Wee" Reese is belittled today because of devious maneuvers by Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

During the last year of Barack Obama's presidency, then-Senate Majority Leader McConnell blocked Obama's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

McConnell's stonewalling was terrible for the country but useful for his partisan interests. He kept the nation's highest court shorthanded until Republican Donald Trump succeeded Obama as president. Trump went on to appoint three associate justices to the Supreme Court.

Now 82, McConnell has more yesterdays than tomorrows in the Senate. Ever alert to this fact, Republicans who dominate the Kentucky Legislature recently made a power play of their own.

They approved a bill blocking Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear from having any say-so in appointing McConnell's successor if the senator resigns or dies in office. The Republicans' legislation requires a special election to choose replacement senators.

Though steeped in self-interest, the Republicans' neutering of Beshear is an excellent change.

Governors should not decide who serves in an elective federal office. States such as New Mexico that grant a governor this immense power have seen politicians abuse the electorate.

Edwin Mechem, one of the more ruthless governors in New Mexico history, effectively appointed himself to an open U.S. Senate seat soon after voters rejected him.

Mechem, a Republican, lost his bid for reelection as governor on Nov. 6, 1962. Twelve days later, Democratic U.S. Sen. Dennis Chávez died of a heart attack at age 74.

Mechem, no novice at backroom deal-making, devised a scheme to salvage his political career.

He resigned as governor on Nov. 30, a month before his term would have ended. Lt. Gov. Tom Bolack ascended to the state's highest office. Moments later, freshly minted Gov. Bolack appointed Mechem to the Senate.

Big Ed, as Mechem was called, didn't have a large constituency at that point, nor did he need one. He headed to Washington on the strength of one vote only — that of a crony.

The muffled majority disapproved of Mechem's manipulations, and it belatedly would be heard. To remain in power, Mechem had to run for election to the Senate in 1964.

With voters in control, lightweight Democrat Joseph Montoya trounced Mechem.

Across the nation, seven other governors who similarly arranged their own appointments to the Senate lost elections to keep their seats.

A notable exception to voter backlash occurred in Kentucky, after one of its sitting senators died in October 1939.

Democratic governor, A.B. "Happy" Chandler, resigned from office, and one day later he was appointed to the Senate. Like Mechem, Chandler received the appointment from a pliable pal who'd been his lieutenant governor.

Chandler held the Senate seat by winning an election in 1940. He also won a six-year term in 1942, but he did not finish what he started.

Chandler resigned from the Senate in 1945 for a better-paying job — commissioner of Major League Baseball. Though far from enlightened on matters of race, Chandler became famous for overruling 15 of the 16 team owners so Jackie Robinson could become the first Black man in the 20th century to play in the big leagues.

History is only part of this column. New Mexico has the potential for another episode of political back-scratching like the one involving Mechem.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is running for reelection this year. He has not answered questions about whether he intends to remain in the Senate for the full six-year term.

But Heinrich has made a show of publicly criticizing Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. One high-ranking New Mexico Democrat doesn't knock another unless self-interest runs wild.

By tossing brickbats at Lujan Grisham, Heinrich has fueled speculation he might run for governor in 2026. Lujan Grisham is barred from seeking another term.

If Heinrich aspires to be governor and wins that job, he might be able to appoint his own successor to the Senate. Another possibility would be Lujan Grisham or her lieutenant making the appointment.

The idea of a governor hiring a U.S. senator must sound appealing to New Mexico Democrats. They're in control now.

But they griped about that very process when Republican Mechem shook off defeat in the governor's election and crowned himself a senator.

For all their partisanship, Kentucky's Republican legislators made a good decision. They shifted power from one politician to millions of voters.

By comparison, New Mexico's system is underhanded. Depending on Heinrich's desire to be governor, the state might again fill a Senate seat though iron-fisted clout — the rule of one.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.