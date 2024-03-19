Mississippi Senate is likely to change House Medicaid expansion bill

With plans for the Mississippi Senate to bring out its own version of Medicaid expansion now dead in the water, Senate Medicaid Chair Sen. Kevin Blackwell is now planning to use the House's version as a vehicle to pass his own bill.

Blackwell initially passed his own version out of the Medicaid Committee, albeit a shell of a bill that only brought forward state code sections that could be turned into an expansion bill, but he said he lacked the right amount of time and feedback before the Thursday deadline to pass general bills and constitutional amendments out of the Senate.

"We are still working on our plan, but it still needed time Thursday," Blackwell said. "The House already passed its own version, so, we thought we'd go ahead and use that as a vehicle, do a strike-all amendment and substitute it with the Senate language."

Blackwell said he intends to redact key language within the House's version, which was written by House Speaker Jason White and House Medicaid Chair Rep. Missy McGee, R-Hattiesburg, that would expand Medicaid within the state if the federal government rejects a 20-hour per week work requirement waiver. Since President Joseph Biden became president in 2021, state's that had work requirements for expanded Medicaid had those waivers revoked.

One of the states was Georgia, which sued to have its work requirement reinstated and won but it is suing again to keep it as its program nears its expiration.

Blackwell said if the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reject Mississippi's proposal, it would be the end of expansion this year, but he is still hopeful the state would sue for the right to keep it.

"If it should be denied, we'll take a look at what our options are at that time," Blackwell said. "Georgia was successful in their endeavor and so I think they've kind of set a precedent for how some of these things might be handled."

Blackwell did not comment as to whether he believes a change in the White House, such as if former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump were to win the election, would equate to a more lenient attitude toward the state's work requirement waiver.

"I tell you, I'm praying for a change," Blackwell said.

As for House leadership, White previously told the Clarion Ledger that anything but the work requirement was on the table for compromise, which, at the very least, means there is still a chance for the bill to make it to the governor's desk this year.

McGee declined to comment specifically on Blackwell's decision to use her bill as a vehicle to pass his own but did voice optimism toward the move.

"Let's just see what he does with it," McGee said.

Blackwell said he intends to bring the new bill before his committee sometime this week.

