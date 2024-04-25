Missing man may have tried to travel through Grand Canyon in homemade raft, officials say

The National Park Service was looking for a man who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

Thomas Lee Robison, a 58-year-old resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was believed to have been attempted to travel down the Colorado River with his small dog on a wooden raft when he disappeared, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The National Park Service said Robison's vehicle was found abandoned at Lees Ferry within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Sunday.

Robison is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. His dog is an 11-year-old Welsh Corgi.

Officials were conducting a missing person investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Grand Canyon Dispatch at 928-638-7805.

