Missing man found dead in Charlotte woods the victim of another who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing man found dead in northwest Charlotte was connected to another who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers say the family of 21-year-old Samuel Haugh reported him missing earlier this month. The report came after Michael Olarte, 32, was found dead in east Charlotte from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Haugh’s family told police that the two men were in a new relationship.

Police say an investigation from CMPD’s Missing Person Unit revealed that on April 29, Olarte harmed Haugh and disposed of his body. On May 21, officers found remains in a wooded area off River Circle in the Mountain Island area.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit responded to investigate, and the remains were transported to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

On May 24, the remains were identified as those belonging to Haugh. The N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Officers say Olarte, who is deceased, is identified as the suspect involved in the case.

The victim’s family has been notified of his location and death.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

