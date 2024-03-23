Missing Ga. man didn’t show up for work in Marietta. His car was spotted 40 miles away in Alabama

A man was reported missing in Haralson County after he didn’t show up for work.

Family told deputies that Mario Zurita, 45, didn’t show up for work in Marietta on Friday morning, which is unlike him. They say his phone was also going straight to voicemail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say that Zurita’s car, a 2005 Ford Focus, was spotted on Hwy. 9 in Heflin, Alabama, which is more than 40 miles away from his home on True Gospel Road.

He was last seen on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Zurita is described as being five feet, nine inches tall and approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who spots him or knows where he might be should contact investigators at 770-646-2011.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: