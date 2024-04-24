Missing Camp Pendleton Marine found, NCIS confirms

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Marine Corporal Charles Alex Benfield, who was reported missing from Southern California’s Camp Pendleton last week, has been located.

Prior to his disappearance, Benfield was detained in downtown San Diego for public intoxication and was later released on Sunday, April 14 from the McAlister Institute Recovery and Bridge Center.

Sarah Lazo, Benfield’s sister, said front desk workers at the center relayed to authorities their last encounter with the Marine.

“He was saying how he was scared, he was going to lose his rank because they had to meet that following morning at 8 a.m., which he had obviously missed,” she said. “He said he needed to find his phone, so he was going to go search for that.”

Shortly after, a communications director for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which Benfield belongs to, made a statement announcing Benfield “did not report for duty the morning of April 15 following weekend liberty in the San Diego area.”

The Marine Corps requested the assistance of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service because the missing individual is an active duty servicemember.

In an update Wednesday, April 24, a public affairs specialist for NCIS confirmed Benfield was successfully contacted by law enforcement on Saturday, April 20. The official said Benfield “was

reported to be safe and is no longer considered a missing person.”

No further details were provided. FOX 5/KUSI has reached out to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for comment on the matter.

