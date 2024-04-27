Miramar cop, accused of having sex with minor, pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Miramar police officer will spend the next decade on probation after pleading guilty to child abuse earlier this week in a case where he was originally accused of having sex with a minor, court records show.

On Wednesday, Jose Robell Hernandez, 29, accepted a plea agreement where he would be guilty of aggravated child abuse. He was also facing charges of having sex with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but those have been dropped as part of the agreement.

Judge Carlos Lopez sentenced Hernandez to 10 years of probation.

In March 2023, Hialeah police said Hernandez met a 17-year-old on Tinder. Her profile said she was 23. They had sex at least three times in Hialeah and Fort Lauderdale.

Police discovered this when the teen called 911 frantic and reported a body in a garbage bag.. There was no body, and she told officers she had not taken her medication.

Officers asked her for her personal information, and she handed them her phone. That’s when text messages between her and Hernandez were revealed, including one in which she accused him of getting her pregnant, police said.

When questioned, officers said she told them she misled Hernandez about her age in person and on Tinder.

At the time, Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said, “It’s always unfortunate in any of these situations. You’ve got victims, her family, his family and people who work with him who are obviously hurting. It’s just sad and unfortunate.”

Miramar police said on Wednesday that Hernandez is still suspended without pay pending its internal investigation, which runs subsequent to the criminal investigation.