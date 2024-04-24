Millersville names police chief as interim city manager after months of turmoil

For the second time in three months, Millersville commissioners hired an interim city manager without holding any interviews.

But Tuesday's announcement may have been a surprise to many because the commission chose someone who didn't apply for the job and was already employed by the city.

Bryan Morris is the city's police chief, and he's now the interim city manager. Morris joined the city in late January or early February — It's not exactly clear when he was hired — amid a barrage of hirings and firings under interim city manager Tina Tobin, who announced her resignation effective April 26.

Despite his appointment Tuesday, commissioners did not discuss or approve pay for Morris as interim city manager.

The decision to appoint Morris wasn't a unanimous one.

Earlier Tuesday, Commissioner Cristina Templet sought to nominate City Recorder Holly Murphy for the job, noting that she'd previously served in the role. Murphy declined.

That set the stage for Commissioner Alisa Huling to suggest Morris.

Mayor Tommy Long praised Morris' work leading the police department. He said Morris had gotten the department almost fully staffed and was good at handling budgets.

Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve Morris, with David Gregory voting no. Templet declined to vote.

"It was already decided, so you can pass," Templet said as Long sought Huling's vote.

It was not immediately clear how long Morris would serve as interim city manager or when the city would hire a permanent replacement. Four candidates have submitted resumes for the job, including Gabrielle Hanson, a former Franklin alderman who came under controversy during a failed mayoral bid last year.

Millersville has been at the center of controversy since the beginning of the year.

Tobin came under fire almost immediately after her appointment as interim city manager on Jan 23, the same night then-City Manager Scott Avery was fired.

There were accusations of ethics violations and back-door dealings when it came to Tobin's appointment, mainly because of timing. It was Huling's first meeting as a commissioner, and Avery was fired about 20 minutes into the proceedings. Then, after a 10-minute recess, commissioners were presented with Tobin's resume and hired her by a 3-2 vote. Templet and Gregory voted no.

Less than 24 hours after that meeting, Tobin fired then-City Attorney Jack Freedle, who told commissioners to reconsider their decision to fire Avery without further discussion.

The firings under Tobin continued with Police Chief Robert Richman, whom the commission unanimously voted to hire and had been on the job for only five weeks, and Fire Chief Brandon Head, leading to all but one firefighter to resign.

Tobin’s resignation came after months of contentious meetings between commissioners over her employment.

During the February city meeting, there was a roar of applause from the crowd of Millersville residents who’d shown up to watch the proceedings when Templet motioned to fire her.

“She's tearing our city apart," Templet said of Tobin at the time. "I don't think she has the experience. Y'all wanted her in, so I'm trying to see how or why she's still here."

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Millersville police chief to serve as interim city manager, board says