Who are the four applicants for Millersville city manager? The job could be filled Tuesday

Millersville could see a new city manager as soon as this week as elected officials seek stability after months of turmoil.

Four people have submitted resumes for the position, and Millersville commissioners are planning to meet Tuesday to discuss the job, according to the city's agenda.

Millersville Commissioner Cristina Templet told The Tennessean Monday she was not aware of any candidate interviews being conducted, but she said she expects the board to vote Tuesday on a new city manager.

"My impression is, or my assumption is, they probably already have somebody chosen, and they will vote on whoever they choose to vote," Templet said. "How can we vote on hiring somebody when we haven't even interviewed him?"

Templet said she has no plans to vote to hire a new city manager Tuesday.

But many Millersville commission decisions end in a 3-2 vote with Templet often joined by David Gregory in minority votes. Alisa Huling, Vice Mayor Milton Dorris and Mayor Tommy Long have decided several key votes since Huling joined the board in December after a special election.

Together, they appointed the city's interim City Manager Tina Tobin, who announced her resignation earlier this month. It's effective April 26.

Tobin's resignation comes after several personnel changes in Millersville, many of them made by Tobin, herself, following her surprise appointment during the Jan. 26 city meeting. She was hired almost immediately after the three commissioners fired then-City Manager Scott Avery.

During her tenure, Tobin signed off on the firing of a city attorney and the hiring of new police and fire chiefs and an assistant city recorder. At one point, the city recorder was placed on a temporary administrative leave, but she was ultimately not fired.

Here is a look at the four candidates in line to replace Tobin:

Gabrielle Hanson

Like Millersville, controversy has followed Hanson in recent months, culminating in her failed run as Franklin mayor and subsequent resignation as alderman prior to a vote by fellow aldermen to censure her over unfounded comments she made about a possible motive in the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, an email she sent criticizing Nashville International Airport's donation to a Juneteenth event and refusing to denounce Nazis after residents filed several complaints about members of Tennessee Active Club, an organization identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group, after they showed their support of Hanson during a Oct. 2 candidate forum.

Hanson said in her application cover letter that she worked on bridge and license plate reader grants while serving as an alderman in Franklin from October 2021 to October 2024.

Since 2012, Hanson has served as owner of Williamson Real Estate.

Daniel Lovett

Currently serving as director of public works for the City of Lakeland, Tenn., Daniel Lovett brings more than 25 years of experience in public service.

Lovett said in his cover letter, sent Feb. 1, that he has expert knowledge in street maintenance and broad knowledge of water, wastewater and storm water systems.

Among his accomplishments, Lovett wrote in his cover letter that he brings 28 years of experience in managing and coordinating complex projects, making Lakeland's public works a self-reliant entity capable of major and minor repairs, utility installation and maintenance for the city.

John Newman

John Newman believes his 30 years of experience and skills make him the best candidate to become Millersville's next city manager.

Templet said Newman was runner-up to Avery when Avery was hired in 2022.

In his Feb. 1 application, Newman said in his cover letter that he currently serves as a business coach and consultant.

From 2010-2022, Newman served as a Madison County trustee, where he helped improve tax software upgrades and employee training while reducing the property tax payment delinquency rate by 70%.

Newman previously served as vice president of FirstBank in Jackson, Tenn., where he gained knowledge of government laws and policies and management experience. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from Union University in Jackson, Tenn.

Jesse Powell

Jesse Powell is leaning on his military experience with an emphasis on personnel and finance as well as his education. He has a Masters degree in public policy management from Georgetown University.

Powell, who has lived in Millersville for a year, said in his cover letter that he is passionate about helping the city grow and thrive. His application notes that he is employed as a project manager for a mental health company.

