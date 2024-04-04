Former embattled Franklin alderman Gabrielle Hanson applies for Millersville city manager

Former Franklin alderman and unsuccessful mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson is throwing her hat in the ring to be Millersville's next city manager.

Millersville city government has been in turmoil since the beginning of the year when three city commissioners voted to fire City Manager Scott Avery, much to the surprise of two other commissioners. In the days and weeks that followed, the city attorney, newly hired police chief, fire chief and assistant city recorder were all fired.

The three commissioners who voted to fire Avery also voted to hire Tina Tobin as city manager on an interim basis.

Hanson resigned from the Franklin Board of Aldermen in November after a failed bid for mayor amid months of indecision on the part of her colleagues about whether to censure her.

She made unfounded claims about a possible motive in the Nashville Covenant School shooting, sent an email criticizing Nashville International Airport's donation to a Juneteenth celebration and refused to denounce Nazis after residents filed a slew of complaints about members of Tennessee Active Club, an organization identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group, after they showed their support of Hanson during a Oct. 2 candidate forum.

Hanson told Millersville commissioners Wednesday that she'd submitted her resume for the city manager position. In an email sent to all commissioners, Hanson explained that she was scouting Millersville for an industrial client looking for land and housing opportunities for their employees, but found it "bleak."

"Although I stop at the QT periodically, and have sold property in Millersville and the surrounding area for a number of years, nothing prepared me for the drive down the main highway through town," she wrote in the email. "Typically I have no problem doing a video tour for a client relocating, but to my surprise, I honestly didn't want to click on the camera and show them this area."

Hanson said she did speak highly of the area to the client, but noted that the Millersville property she had in mind was not an option anymore. While researching the city, she discovered the open city manager position, Hanson said in the email.

"You might ask why in the world would a Realtor want this job? Actually, I have recent government experience from an elected position," she wrote. "I was instrumental in drafting [two] grants while in office and believe that small towns should capitalize on the over one billion dollars in grant offerings available to offset strained budgets."

Efforts to reach Hanson were not immediately successful.

Hanson highlighted her real estate experience and how valuable that can be for a small city looking to expand.

"I have seen what happens when you don't grow wisely and strain the infrastructure as an elected official on a capital committee," she said. "There are a multitude of ways to increase revenue without straining the capacity of providing services and infrastructure."

Hanson believes Millersville can be "a shining star in this great state."

"It will take vision, an extreme amount of hard work and a passion for serving the citizens to make it happen," she wrote. "I am completely willing to put the real estate on the back burner and allow my office to operate with a manager other than myself. I am also willing to relocate, as I know the hours will be long in order to rebuild your community and gain trust with the citizens."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former alderman Gabrielle Hanson applies for Millersville city manager