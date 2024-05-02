Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Michigan State Police Chase Down Charger Like A Dog

One of the quickest ways to get the attention of police is to drive around at night without any lights on. For reasons that haven’t been explained, the driver of the Dodge Charger in the included dashcam video was doing just that when two Michigan troopers spotted him.

We’ve often wondered why people who have white cars think blacking out is going to be super effective. Not to give criminals pointers, but the best vehicle to black out in is one that’s black, preferably with a matte finish. Even then, if you’re in a city with enough street lights, you don’t really disappear.

This guy seems to not understand that at all. He threads the needle between the two troopers as they see him coming in the opposite direction. By the time they flip around, he has a bit of a lead but they can see him easily and train a spotlight on him just to paint the Mopar muscle car in more illumination.

Our suspect tries accelerating away from the two Michigan State Police units, but they keep up well enough. And as he goes into a residential area, they close the gap more. Usually it’s the other way around, so this guy really isn’t that good at driving.

The Charger is also smoking, so we’re guessing it’s having some difficulties. Perhaps it hasn’t been properly maintained or he’s been pushing it too hard for too long? It’s hard to say for sure, but that might be slowing our suspect down.

Being the criminal genius he is, the guy stops suddenly, then when the troopers get out with guns drawn he takes off again. He really goes for it, hitting higher speeds and making a nice move to lose the primary pursuit vehicle.

But he doesn’t have the skills to drive like that for long, showing that people who black out in white cars might not be all that smart.

