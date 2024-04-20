Miami’s new terminal project takes flight

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders broke ground, Friday, on a new multi-million dollar project.

“We’re excited about 400 days away from having a brand new terminal at right here behind me,” said Bless Parker, Mayor of Miami

The Miami Regional Airport is adding a new terminal to its facility that comes with a $3.1 million dollar price tag.

“It’s a huge economic impact. We’re talking a lot of jobs already that this airport fills. But this is a multimillion dollar economic impact. Really, terminals in communities are really the front door to communities as well. So even bigger than an economic impact. The first impressions that this has for really the gateway, it’s the gateway to Route 66, Miami is,” said Lt Gov. Matt Pinnell.

Officials say this has been needed for quite some time because the current terminal is outdated.

“It’ll replace our old terminal that’s been here for about 40 years with a new terminal where people can fly in. You know have up to date weather radar and just everything up to date, you know a state of the art terminal for our town, our size it’s just phenomenal to be able to get something like this,” said Parker.

As far as the old terminal’s future, the plan is to remodel it and turn it into a classroom facility.

“A lot of our area schools have started classes for aeronautics and airspace. So this would be perfect for them to be able to do their test flights and do their training and stuff here,” said Parker.

One million dollars of the funding came from the state through a grant. The city will cover $1.2 million dollars of the project, with the rest coming from 2 grants from the FAA.

“This gives us an opportunity to just go get more. And that’s what we’re after is more and more industry to grow Miami. Our momentum is strong here and with this the sky’s the limit,” Parker added.

