Miami International Airport passenger caught with bag of snakes hidden in pants

Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Airport made a strange discovery Friday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the TSA, agents there detected a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a security checkpoint on April 26.

The TSA officers, in turn, contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection to assist them because the passenger was traveling internationally.

READ: This Central Florida airport is 2nd-worst in the U.S. for flight delays, study says

Miami-Dade police also responded to assist and ultimately turned the snakes over to officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission.

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

Police have not identified the passenger or said whether any charges were filed.

READ: SunRail to conduct required emergency response drill ahead of DeLand station opening

According to a TSA spokesperson, the airline the passenger was traveling with went on to deny their boarding on the plane after the snakes were discovered.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.