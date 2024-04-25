Meth and Xanax pills seized, 2 arrested in small north Georgia town
Investigators seized meth and Xanax pills during a recent drug bust in north Georgia.
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Peden Road in Crandall, Georgia.
Deputies seized approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine, 83 grams of Xanax pills, one shotgun and several drug-related objects.
Priscilla Ridgeley, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jason Brown, of Crandall, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, intent to distribute a Schedule IV substance and possession of a Schedule IV substance.
