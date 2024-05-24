It's Memorial Day Weekend. What's open and what's closed?

May 24—Memorial Day is a time of reflection and remembrance for military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces. This year the holiday falls on May 27.

Trash and recycling pickup will not be interrupted by the holiday.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed for Memorial Day.

Open

ABQ BioParkAlbuquerque International SunportMost retail stores will remain open during the holiday Swimming poolsGolf CourseTennis Facilities

Closed

Most banks will be closedABQ Ride & Sun VanThe United States Postal ServiceUPS stores will have limited locations open, check the store locator to see if your location is open.Eastside and Westside animal shelters, Lucky Paws will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Childhood Development CentersAlbuquerque Public SchoolsThe University of New MexicoCentral New Mexico Community CollegeCity OfficesNew Mexico CourtsHealth & Social Service CentersKiMo TheatreLibrariesSenior Centers, and Senior Meal Sites311 Community Contact Center