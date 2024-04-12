When is Memorial Day weekend? Here's when the holiday falls in 2024 and why its celebrated

While many consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start of summer, the holiday is more than just backyard barbecues and beach trips. In the U.S., there are several holidays and observances that honor the armed forces − Memorial Day included.

Originally called "Decoration Day," Memorial Day dates back to 1860s and commemorates those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Here is how Memorial Day came to be and when it falls in 2024.

When is Memorial Day

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, Memorial Day is May 27.

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?

Yes. It is one of 11 federal holidays in the U.S.

If you work in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, you get an additional holiday every four years: Inauguration Day.

How many federal holidays are there? Make sure you don't miss your days off in 2024-25

Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?

While Memorial Day's origins are unclear, observances to honor servicepeople began after the Civil War, which ended in 1865. In the years following, Americans paid tribute to soldiers by decorating their graves and saying prayers, according to the History Channel.

In 1868, Gen. John Logan sent out an official order designating May 30 as a day of remembrance for those who died serving in the Civil War, according to usmemorialday.org. On the first Decoration Day, 20,000 graves at Arlington Cemetery were decorated, and future President James Garfield gave a speech, the History Channel reports.

New York was the first state to recognize Decoration Day as an official holiday in 1873, usmemorialday.org reports. By 1890, all Northern states acknowledged it. The Southern states, however, chose to honor those who died in the Civil War on separate days, according to the History Channel. This continued until after World War I.

Following World War I, Memorial Day's focus shifted to honor American soldiers who died in any war, not only the Civil War, the History Channel reports.

For many years, Memorial Day was celebrated on May 30 until the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, enacted in 1971. The act moved the holiday's date to the last Monday in May. It also established President's Day on the third Monday in February and Columbus Day on the second Monday in October, according to the American Presidency Project.

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "What is May's birthstone?" to "Is Election Day a federal holiday?" − we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Memorial Day 2024? Unpacking the holiday weekend's meaning