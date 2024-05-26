Memorial Day ceremony at Jefferson Barracks honors fallen heroes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – On this Memorial Day, we honor those who have given their lives for our freedom.

That message was a focal point during a ceremony Saturday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Three service academies held their annual remembrance event. They hold it every Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to all of those who have died while serving our country.

Saturday’s ceremony paid a special tribute to local service men and women who have died over the past year.

“We gather on this hollowed ground to honor the sacred memory of those who gave their last full measure of devotion in defense of our nation,” said Commander Mathew Howell with the U.S. Navy.

