Memorial blood drive to be held for fallen Dayton Police officer next weekend

There will be a memorial blood drive for a fallen Dayton Police officer next weekend.

Zion Baptist Church will host a community blood drive to honor Officer Kevin Brame, according to a Solvita spokesperson.

The blood drive will be on May 18 at the 1800 block of Earlham Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brame was shot while on duty in 1999 and the case remains unsolved.

News Center 7 reported last month that Dayton Police detectives announced a new push to find Officer Brame’s killer.

The department said they have assigned two detectives to the case over the past year.

They wanted a fresh set of eyes on the case, a Dayton Police spokesperson said.

In 1999, somebody ambushed Brame after he dropped his two young sons at his estranged wife’s sons.

The first blood drive to honor Officer Brame was held last year.

“I thought it would be very appropriate since he was all about service and dedicated his life to being a police officer in this community,” said Rosemary Brame, Officer Brame’s mother.

Photo contributed by Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center)