Melania Trump joins former president as they cast votes in Palm Beach on Florida primary day

PALM BEACH — Melania Trump joined her husband as they cast their votes in Florida's presidential primary on Tuesday afternoon.

The former first couple arrived at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to fill in their ballots just after 4 p.m. She then accompanied the former president as he briefly spoke to reporters.

The appearance at the polling precinct is a rarity.

Melania Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight as her husband campaigns for the presidency for a third time. She did not attend his "Super Tuesday" election victory party on the night her husband swept more than a dozen primaries to get within range of clinching a third straight GOP presidential nomination.

Donald and Melania Trump stand in front of members of the media after casting their votes at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on elections day March 19, 2024 Palm Beach.

Melania Trump has stayed away from political rallies, courtrooms

Melania Trump has also been absent from the myriad courtrooms where Trump has furiously fought nearly 90 felony counts in four different cases as well as a civil fraud case against the family business empire as well as a defamation lawsuit against her husband that, together, have resulted in $500 million in claims.

Melania Trump has made some appearances at the couple's Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach, however.

She attended a March 8 formal dinner party where the former president hosted autocrat and political ally Viktor Orbán, Hungary's prime minister. And on Feb. 10, she accompanied Trump as he spoke at the Trumpettes fan club gala also at the Palm Beach estate.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

