Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio wins $1 million in Tuesday drawing

A ticket holder in New Jersey won the historic $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, but a lucky player in Ohio walked away with a nice consolation prize.

A ticket matching all five white balls in Tuesday night's drawing — 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 — was sold at Clark Oil, located at 4484 Monroe St. in Toledo, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The odds of winning the $1 million second-tier prize were 1 in 12.6 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Ohio's lucky winning ticket holder used auto-pick to choose their numbers, matching 5-of-5 numbers without the Mega Ball. They have 180 days from the Mega Millions draw date to claim their prize.

Tuesday's Mega Millions prize, worth an estimated $1.13 billion with a cash value of $537.5 million, was the fifth largest in the drawing's history.

This was the first time the Mega Millions jackpot has been won this year. No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since December 2023, when two tickets in California shared the $394 million prize. The largest jackpot ever won in the Mega Millions lottery was in August 2023, when a single ticket won the $1.602 billion prize out of Neptune Beach, Florida.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, March 26.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot up to now?

Friday's jackpot has dropped to $20 million, with a cash option of $9.5 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is Friday, March 29, at 11 p.m. ET.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the biggest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion ($794.2 million in cash): Won Aug. 8, 2023, by Saltines Holdings, LLC in Neptune Beach, Florida. $1.537 billion: Won Oct. 23, 2018, by an anonymous player in South Carolina. $1.348 billion ($723.5 million in cash): Won Jan. 13, 2023, by LaKoma Island Investments, LLC, in Lebanon, Maine. $1.337 billion ($780.5 million in cash): Won July 29, 2022, by an anonymous partnership in Des Plaines, Illinois. $1.13 billion ($537.5 million in cash): Won March, 26, 2024 by an anonymous play in New Jersey. $1.050 billion ($776.6 million in cash): Won Jan. 22, 2021, by the Wolverine FLL Club of Oakland County, Michigan. $656 million: Won by three tickets March 30, 2012, in Ottawa, Kansas; Red Bud, Illinois; and Milford Mill, Maryland. $648 million: Won by two tickets Dec. 17, 2013, in Northern California and Stone Mountain, Georgia. $543 million: Won July 24, 2018, by an office pool in Santa Clara County, California. $536 million: Won July 8, 2016, in Indiana. $533 million: Won March 30, 2018, in Vernon, New Jersey.

