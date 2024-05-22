Mega Millions numbers for May 21; NC Lottery numbers for May 21: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continued to rise as no one guessed the winning numbers this Tuesday, May 21.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Mega Millions numbers 5/21/24

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 2, 5, 8, 28 and 69, with a Megaball number of 14. The Megaplier was x2.

Did anyone win Mega Millions 5/21/24? May 21 drawing jackpot results

Once again, no one matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $421 million or a cash payout option of $196.4 million.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were some big wins, with two players guessing all five white balls, one of whom had a Megaplier. A California winner took home $1 million and a Louisiana winner took home $3 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions draw is Friday, May 24 at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now worth $453 million or a cash payout option of $211.3 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Wednesday, May 22, at 11:59 p.m. The jackpot is currently $100 million, or a cash payout of $47 million.

May 21 NC Education Lottery results

The May 21 Cash 5 winning numbers were 19, 20, 23, 26 and 33. No one guessed all five numbers to win a top prize of $110,000.

The May 21 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 5, 13, 24, 41 and 48, with a Lucky Ball number of 15. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Daytime: 8, 7, 5 and 1, with a Fireball number of 7.

Evening: 7, 6, 0 and 2, with a Fireball number of 6. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 8, 6 and 6, with a Fireball number of 9.

Evening: 2, 7 and 2, with a Fireball number of 0. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Mega Millions, NC Education Lottery numbers May 21