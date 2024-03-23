Mega Millions hits $1.1 billion. What to know and could you be the next billionaire?

Yes, you read that headline right, on Tuesday, March 26 at 11 p.m. $1.1 billion will be up for grabs.

The jackpot rose after no one won Mega Millions on Friday, March 22. This is the ninth highest jackpot in the game's history and is the 10th time in U.S. history that a jackpot reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once in history has a lottery jackpot reached or surpassed $2 billion.

In the meantime, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday, March 23, 2024 is set at $750 million.

Who won biggest lottery jackpots in US history?

Here are the top 10 lottery winners of all time, their earnings and where they are on the map.

Edwin Castro, 31, California

State: California

Game: Powerball

Amount won: $2.04 billion

Date of drawing: Nov. 7, 2022

Lottery winner Edwin Castro: Powerball winner’s California mansion was once listed at $88 million

Theodorus Struyck, 65, California

State: California

Game: Powerball

Amount won: $1.765 billion

Date of drawing: October 2023

Previous $1 billion jackpots or more

As of March 23, 2024, there have been 10 lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion.

Jan. 13, 2016: $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, three tickets won from California, Florida, Tennessee.

Oct. 23, 2018: $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in South Carolina.

Jan. 22, 2021: $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in Michigan.

July 29, 2022: $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in Illinois.

Nov. 7, 2022: $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California.

Jan. 13, 2023: $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket was purchased in Maine.

July 19, 2023: $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California.

Aug. 8, 2023: $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, a single ticket won in Neptune Beach, Florida

Oct. 11, 2023: $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot, a single ticket won in California.

March 26, 2024: $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot

Picking the winning numbers: Which Mega Millions numbers haven't won in months?

Map: What states have the most Mega Million wins?

New York state is home to the most Mega Millions jackpot winners, with 42 winning tickets sold in the Empire State. California follows with 36 winning tickets sold in-state.

New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Texas, and Maryland are the only states that have had more than 10 winning tickets sold.

What are my chances of winning?

Although the $1.1 billion jackpot might be tempting, it's important to note that odds of taking home a top prize are extremely slim.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306 to 1.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Mega Millions hits $1.1 billion. What are your chances of winning?