Meet Rigby! Georgia Aquarium’s newest African penguin chick

The Georgia Aquarium welcomed a fluffy little bundle of joy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The aquarium shared a video of the mom and dad who successfully hatched the African penguin chick in January.

Every year, trainers offer the penguins lavender to build a nest.

This year, some lucky guests got to see the baby hatching.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rigby doesn’t have his full plumage and hasn’t learned to swim yet, so he’s not ready for the penguin habitat, but he will be soon.

According to the Georgia Aquarium, African penguins molt once a year. During that time, they lose all of their feathers and grow a new set. They feed exclusively on marine species, mainly fish and squid.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: