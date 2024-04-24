Apr. 24—Meet the new public defenders, the first staff in the newly created public defender's office in the 43rd Judicial District.

Janna Allison, chief public defender, is a Canton native. She earned her undergraduate degree from Western Carolina University in 1996. She graduated from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1998 and began practicing law in 1999.

Her passion for indigent criminal defense was summarized in her following quote from the N.C. Office of Indigent Services.

"From the time that I decided that I wanted to be an attorney as a little girl, my passion for poor people charged with crimes has not changed. I cannot imagine doing anything else."

Allison is a quilter and made two Quilts of Valor for graduates of Veteran's Treatment Court in Buncombe County, and donated quilts for door prizes at Veteran's Appreciation Day at the Sonoma Masonic Lodge in Canton for several years.

Before being appointed chief public defender, Allison worked in private practice and for the Buncombe County Public Defender's Office.

For the hub of the new office, Allison chose five attorneys to handle indigent defense cases in the district.

—Karla Wood has over 20 years of private trial experience in Haywood County. She is an undergraduate of The Johns Hopkins University, a former Army officer, and received her law degree from The Appalachian School of Law in 2003. When she is not at work, she hikes with her grandson and faithful dog, Yankee Doodle, writes children books, paints and bakes.

—Pamela Wilcox Smith grew up in Waynesville, graduating from Tuscola. In her 24 years as an attorney, she has been an assistant district attorney, a criminal defense attorney, civil practitioner and legal educator. For the past seven years, she was the director and instructor of the Paralegal Program at Southwestern Community College. She is married and has two teenagers.

—Jim Rice is a native North Carolinian residing in neighboring Buncombe County. He is a seasoned trial attorney with over 20 years of experience. Rice completed his undergraduate studies in South Carolina and graduated law school from George Mason in Virginia. He has a wife and four children. He enjoys reading and outdoor activities.

—Adrianna Gomez is a WNC native and Army combat veteran. She is new to criminal defense work but for the past two years represented clients in civil matters such as landlord/tenant and family law.

—Sean Johnson is a North Carolina native, living in Buncombe County. Sean has 30 years of criminal defense, is a former U.S. Naval officer and is passionate about law. He has four children and enjoys hiking.