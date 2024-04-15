Meet the nominees for the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week

The latest Ames Tribune Student of the Week poll is live.

Each week, principals and other school staff in Story County nominate excellent high schoolers for the Ames Tribune's student recognition program.

This series highlights success in academics and extracurriculars. Staff at Story County-area schools will select a student they think rises to the occasion, and AmesTrib.com readers vote to determine the winners.

The public can vote on this week's contest at Amestrib.com through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. The student with the most votes will be announced as the winner on Friday, April 12. An accompanying story will be published in the Ames Tribune.

Last week's winner in the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week series was Ava Pasquariello of Collins-Maxwell.

Here are the Student of the Week nominees for the week of April 19:

Jaques Attinger, Ames

Jacques Attinger is highly respected by his classmates and teachers because of his personal values, his work ethic and his caring attitude.

While taking his AP Language and Composition class, Attinger entered the New York Times Editorial Contest. His essay was selected for finalist status, ranking in the top 1.19% of 12,592 entries.

Attinger has kept himself busy academically by taking several AP and ISU courses. His other academic pursuits include numerous stints in Science Olympiads at state and national levels. He helps lead Ames' Science Olympiad team and is a co-founder and president of the math club.

Attinger also volunteers for “Raising Readers” where he mentored a young boy. They met twice a week and immediately bonded. Attinger even wrote stories to read and keep the boy engaged.

Molly Angell, Colo-NESCO

Molly Angell has been helpful in art class. She is very positive about the other class members' artwork and encourages them. Mrs. Sartori is excited to see the piece she is currently working on.

Maycie Mailey, Nevada

Maycie Mailey is a tremendous student who has participated in various activities during her high school career. She plays soccer for the Nevada Cubs and is a member of the school's iJag group.

Mailey is a leader in the classroom with a strong 3.5 GPA. Mailey is a kind and caring individual who makes everyone feel welcome in the Nevada school community.

