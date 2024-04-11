Iowa State University will start interviewing provost candidates next week on campus

Finalists in Iowa State University's provost and senior vice president search will start visiting campus next week.

The university is trying to find a replacement for Jonathan Wickert, who announced his resignation in January.

Iowa State has scheduled interviews and campus forums for three of its final candidates. The new hire will also serve as ISU's senior vice president.

Each candidate's name and curriculum will be shared online the day before their visit, according to Iowa State's Office of the President's website.

The first provost candidate will be in Ames on Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. The second finalist will visit campus April 17-18 while the third will interview April 22-23. Iowa State has not revealed when the fourth finalist will be interviewed.

More: Iowa State University begins search to replace its longest-serving provost

Iowa State's longest-serving provost steps down

Wickert's last day as provost is June 30.

He has served in Ames for 12 years, making him one of the most experienced in the country. He is also the longest-serving provost in the Big 12 Conference and the most tenured among Iowa's three public universities.

Wickert will not leave the university entirely, according to Inside Iowa State, a university newsletter distributed throughout the academic year. He will continue serving as a mechanical engineering professor, President's Chair in Engineering, and provost emeritus.

More: Lead writer of The Onion headlines ISU's First Amendment Days celebration

Campus visits and public forums

Iowa State's provost search is led by a 17-member committee, which includes faculty and the student government president.

Each provost finalist will meet with various members of the ISU community and participate in a campus forum at 3 p.m. on the first day.

The first candidate forum on Monday, April 15 will be in Alliant Energy-Lee Liu Auditorium in Howe Hall. Forums two and three will be in the Sun Room in Memorial Union on April 17 and April 22, respectively.

The forums will be recorded and available on the president's office page once the finalists have all visited.

More: Ames council commits nearly $1 million in grant funds for homebuyer and rental assistance

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Iowa State to host on campus interviews for provost opening