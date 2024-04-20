MCSO arrest man and discovers over four kilos of meth during traffic stop

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Monday after deputies found over four kilograms of meth during a traffic stop in North Columbus.

The sheriff’s office special operations unit and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a crime suppression operation when investigations initiated a traffic stop and later seized 4.16 kilos of methamphetamine. MCSO estimates the meth is worth at least $415,570.

Following the discovery of the meth, investigators arrested Trenton Clemons and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine.

