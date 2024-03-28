Maycroft withdraws from race for Ottawa County Sheriff

OTTAWA COUNTY — One of three Republican candidates for Ottawa County Sheriff has withdrawn from the race.

Michael Maycroft, a captain at the Grand Rapids Police Department, has removed his name from consideration, according to the Ottawa County elections website.

Maycroft did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Sentinel. Two candidates remain — Eric DeBoer and Jon Anderson.

DeBoer is currently Ottawa County Undersheriff. He was appointed to the role earlier this year by Sheriff Steve Kempker after Valerie Weiss announced her retirement. DeBoer joined OCSO as a reserve deputy in 1999 and has held several roles in the department since.

Anderson is the interim Ottawa County Administrator, appointed to the role March 12. He co-owns Bullet Hole Firearms and Training in Holland and is a retired sheriff’s commander, a post he held in Riverside County, California. Anderson has 32 years of law enforcement experience in a variety of roles.

Kempker announced in January he will not seek re-election this year. He was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Kempker has endorsed DeBoer in the upcoming election.

DeBoer and Anderson will face off in the August primary. There are currently no Democrat candidates filed, according to the county’s website. The deadline for candidates to file is Tuesday, April 23.

