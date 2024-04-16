Maybe the mice like fried rice: Rodent poop found again at a Miami Chinese restaurant

Rodent droppings show up on state inspections of a North Miami Beach Chinese restaurant as reliably as fried rice on its menu, last week’s appearance being the third time in four months and the fourth time in 21 months.

Public records tell inspectors what they’re in for when they stop by CY Chinese Restaurant Szechuan Cuisine, 1242 NE 163rd St., as they did on April 8.

The Dec. 5 inspection featured a putrid smell and a cat in the dining room who apparently didn’t bother to do anything about the rodents that left 81 poo pieces around the restaurant.

The dung count on the Feb. 5 inspection was down to 60, but raw pork was being thawed at room temperature, which put every pork dish on the at-your-own-risk list.

So, the April 8 inspector shouldn’t have been surprised by the four pieces of rodent dung on the dry storage room floor and another three under the dishwasher.

“Bathroom facility not clean. Observed toilet bowl soiled.” Ew.

In both bathrooms, the “floor was soiled.”

As often happens, the places with rodents store food on the floor. In CY’s case, it was broccoli on the walk-in cooler floor.

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable,” a violation on the Feb. 5 inspection. You have to hope this is at least a different cutting board.

And, the “soiled” can opener blade isn’t the same one the Feb. 5 inspector described as “soiled.”

The walls by the dry storage room and dishwasher were “soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.”

“Non-food grade paper or paper towel was used as liner for a food container.” How so? “A towel was used as a liner on top of the fried rice in the walk in cooler.”

No paper towels graced the kitchen handwash sink.