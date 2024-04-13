Maxwell Anderson is not out on bail, Milwaukee sheriff’s office says after rumors spread

Maxwell Anderson appears in court as he is charged with killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson on Friday at the Criminal Justice Facility in Milwaukee.

Maxwell Anderson, the man charged in the killing and dismembering of Sade Robinson, is in custody of the Milwaukee County Jail.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office wanted to make that clear after rumors circulated on social media Friday evening that Anderson had been released on bail the same day he was officially charged. He has not been released and is being held on $5 million bail.

"FOR REASONS WE CAN’T FATHOM, IRRESPONSIBLE PEOPLE ARE LYING THIS EVENING, CLAIMING ACCUSED MURDERER MAXWELL ANDERSON HAS MADE BAIL. FALSE!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook at 7:31 p.m.

The sheriff's office also posted to X at 7:45 p.m. reprimanding the public for spreading the false rumors. "MAXWELL REMAINS IN CUSTODY ON $5 MILLION BAIL. SPREADING OTHERWISE IS INSANELY IRRESPONSIBLE, NO TO MENTION FALSE!" the sheriff's office wrote.

In Wisconsin, people held on cash bond need to pay 100% of the bail amount to be released. Most states allow you to put up a percentage, like 10% of your bond to bail out of jail. Wisconsin is one of only a few that don't. That's why there are no bail bondsman in Wisconsin.

Some states allow for a person to be held on no bail for some serious crimes, like homicide.

Anderson is being held on three charges: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson.

More: Here's a timeline of events in the Sade Robinson homicide, Maxwell Anderson arrest in Milwaukee

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Maxwell Anderson is not out on bail April 12 after rumors spread