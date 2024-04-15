Maxwell Anderson will be back in a Milwaukee courtroom on April 22

Maxwell Anderson appears in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 9, as prosecutors were seeking to detain Anderson for an additional 72 hours before making a charging decision.

Maxwell Anderson will be back in court Monday.

The man charged in the killing and dismembering of 19-year-old Sade Robinson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 22 at 1:30 p.m. in room 146 of the Milwaukee County Courthouse Criminal Justice Facility.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan, a member of the office's homicide unit, will be expected to provide probable cause that a felony has been committed by the accused. Anderson's defense attorney, Anthony Cotton, will be given an opportunity to cross-examine if the state provides witnesses.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jean Kies will decide whether there's probable cause. If she agrees with the prosecution and finds that Anderson should stand trial then the case will move to arraignment. At an arraignment hearing is when Anderson would make a plea.

Anderson, 33, and Robinson went on a first date on April 1, according to prosecutors. After a night out, Robinson went back to Anderson's home, prosecutors said. The next day, authorities found a severed human leg at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, which has now been identified as belonging to Robinson, according to prosecutors. The case received extensive publicity as additional human remains were found in Milwaukee in the days since.

The prosecution used surveillance footage, witness statements and phone tracking records to build a case against Anderson. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department said last week that the investigation and search for more body parts is ongoing.

A week after his arrest, Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide (which carries a life sentence), mutilating a corpse and arson.

Sheena Scarbrough shows a picture of her daughter, Sade Carleena Robinson, on April 9 in Milwaukee. Robinson was in Jamaica in this photo on a trip she took this year.

Robinson was set graduate with an associate degree in criminal justice from Milwaukee Area Technical College next month and turn 20, according to her mother, Sheena Scarbrough. Robinson worked at Pizza Shuttle, 1827 N. Farwell Ave., on Milwaukee’s east side, where she was a favorite among coworkers and customers, according to her manager.

