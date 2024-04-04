Marshalls sets grand opening date for new store at former Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids

Marshalls will open in April at the former Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Marshalls will open April 18 in Wisconsin Rapids.

According to a Thursday morning release from the company, Marshalls will host a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 18. The store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays at 1100 E. Riverview Expressway.

The department store is owned by TJX Companies and includes other brands like TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Sierra and Homesense. Marshalls offers a variety of clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women, children and babies, along with a selection of beauty products, luggage, handbags, toys, books, home décor, furniture, lighting, bed and bath items, outdoor products, kitchen items, pet items, gifts and more.

"We're excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood," said Tim Miner, the president of Marshalls.

The former Shopko building has been divided into four sections to house four retail stores. Marshalls will be the third to open at the site, filling about 22,964 square feet of the building. The Marshalls store opening follows Harbor Freight’s opening last July and Five Below’s opening in November. PetSmart will be the fourth retailer to open this fall. The store was announced last month as the retailer that will replace Big Lots at the site.

More local news: Where can I view Monday's solar eclipse in Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield?

Local election news: Voters select Matt Zacher as next mayor and other Wisconsin Rapids election results

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Marshalls sets grand opening date for new store in Wisconsin Rapids