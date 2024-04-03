Voters select Matt Zacher as next mayor and other Wisconsin Rapids election results

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Wisconsin Rapids-area voters headed to the polls Tuesday to select candidates for a variety of elected positions across the city and county.

In addition to selecting a new city mayor, there were also contested races for two seats on the Wisconsin Rapids City Council, one seat on the Wood County Board and three seats on the Wisconsin Rapids School Board.

Here are the results of those races.

Wisconsin Rapids mayor

Matt Zacher

Matt Zacher was voted in as the new mayor of Wisconsin Rapids.

Zacher, 53, has served as an alderman for the city’s 3rd District since 2021 and has worked on Finance and Property and Public Works committees. Zacher has been co-owner and CEO of Express Recycling Solutions Inc. since 2005 and has a master’s degree in social work and juvenile corrections from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Current Mayor Shane Blaser served two two-year terms before announcing in October that he would not seek reelection.

Matt Zacher: 2,229 (77.4%)

Tom Terry Mews: 650 (22.6%)

Wisconsin Rapids City Council, District 4

Jeff Penzkover

Jeff Penzkover won the District 4 seat on the Wisconsin Rapids City Council. Penzkover, 65, is a small business owner and former sales manager at Bridgestone Inc.

Penzkover defeated long-time City Council representative Tom Rayome, who first became an alderperson in 1992. Rayome served from 1992 through 2002, then again from 2006 to the present.

Wisconsin Rapids alderpersons serve two-year terms. The even-numbered districts on the City Council were up for election this spring.

Jeff Penzkover: 165 (51.9%)

Tom Rayome: 153 (48.1%)

Wisconsin Rapids City Council, District 8

Madalyn Palmquist

Madalyn Palmquist won the District 8 seat on the Wisconsin Rapids City Council.

Palmquist is a project manager for Marshfield Clinic Research Institute and holds a master’s degree in project management and bachelor’s degrees in sociology and psychology. Palmquist also earned an associate degree and graduate certificates in human resources management and advanced project, and technical diplomas for emergency medical technician basic and nursing assistant.

The District 8 seat is currently held by Donald Jay Bemke, who did not seek reelection.

Madalyn Palmquist: 350 (66.3%)

Jaime Sparkes: 178 (33.7%)

Wood County Board, District 1

Wayne Schulz

Wayne Schulz won the District 1 seat on the Wood County Board.

Schulz, 63, graduated from Spencer High School and worked at the Beatrice cheese factory in Marshfield. Schulz worked at the Marshfield Police Department as a dispatcher before serving as a deputy at the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. After 20 years as a deputy, Schulz became an investigator sergeant for the north end of Wood County and investigated structure fires throughout the county.

Wood County Board members serve a two-year term. All 19 County Board seats were up for election this spring.

Wayne Schulz: 639 (59.3%)

Dave LaFontaine: 439 (40.7%)

This is a developing story. Additional election results will be posted as they become available.

A solar eclipse is coming April 8: Here’s what you can expect in Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

More local news: What's the latest on Marshalls opening at the former Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids?

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: April 2024 election results: Wisconsin Rapids Mayor, School Board