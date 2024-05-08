Market basket: Love those veggies in an easy, breezy quiche

'Tis the season for brunches that somehow turn into lunches thanks to the fun festivities. Spring temperatures invite the leisurely activity and early producing gardens help with the menu selection.

One of the dishes I always seem to include takes full advantage of emerald green yields of fresh herbs, asparagus, spinach, and broccoli. Let’s face it: Quiche is not only a breeze to make, but it’s a crowd pleaser and yummy.

Originating in France, quiche is in essence a flat custard savory tart. Specifically, the northeastern region of Lorraine is where it was gifted to us even though some insist it was Alsace. Even now many will automatically go to a recipe for Quiche Lorraine when making it. Originally, the “crust” was made with bread dough but has been replaced with pie or puff pastry.

That pastry shell is filled with an egg and cream mixture that can be seasoned with your heart’s desire. Traditional Quiche Lorraine includes bacon and Gruyere cheese. Others can be enhanced with ham, seafood, mushrooms, onions, sausage, peppers or tomatoes. The possibilities are practically endless.

Other than the classic Gruyere, the cheese you select can be Monterey Jack, swiss or cheddar. If cheddar is your pick, would use a sharp variety to make it noticeable. Some recipes opt for cream cheese or cottage cheese.

More: Market basket: Simple and sweet Rice Krispie treat always a hubby pleaser

More: Market basket: If it's springtime, it's time for Louisiana's best, the crawfish

The beauty of quiche is that it doesn’t have to be served piping hot. It is just as delicious when eaten warm or at room temperature. Another plus? It makes a worthy vessel for bits and pieces of leftovers that are lingering in your refrigerator and need a place to go.

I have found that deep dish is better for me because I like to add plenty of extras. Plus, a baking sheet underneath it makes getting it in and out of the oven much easier.

You asked for it

Jeanette Foster of Vestavia asks: I routinely have a soggy crust when making quiche. I am not sure what I am doing wrong. I use a basic recipe and add canned tomatoes and cooked zucchini.

Jeanette,

Your soggy crust happens thanks to those veggies. Cooked zucchini is a moisture holder, so it needs to be used sparingly or pressed well. Canned tomatoes need to be drained and then drained again. As the season arrives, use fresh seeded Roma tomatoes and you’ll achieve better results.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Market basket: Love those spring veggies in an easy, breezy quiche