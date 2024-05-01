Market basket: Simple and sweet Rice Krispie treat always a hubby pleaser

Every year, I ask my husband what special dessert I can make him for his birthday. I have offered to make anything he wants because nothing can be too elaborate for the celebration of his nativity. And every year for decades, he has asked for the exact same thing … Rice Krispie Treats.

As I was checking out at the supermarket with the familiar blue box and a bag of miniature marshmallows, the clerk happily noted that I must be making Rice Krispie treats for my kids. I told her yes and that it was for the oldest kid I have. As my friend Laura says, my husband channels his inner 8-year-old self on his birthday.

One year I asked if he wanted me to “enhance” the basic recipe with other things, like butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, salted caramel or even browned butter. He looked at me as if I had grown two heads! Therefore the classic recipe is all I ever use and honestly, it’s the best.

That original recipe dates back to 1939 when a couple of Kellogg’s employees came up with the idea as a promotional tool for the cereal. It was needed because even though the cereal had been on the market for over a decade, sales were nothing compared to those of Corn Flakes and Wheaties.

One simple recipe changed that and simple it is. Melted butter and marshmallows hold the crispy rice cereal together making it a success for even the most inexperienced cook. It transports easily, cuts into squares with equal ease and is truly a treat.

Storage isn’t probably an issue since they tend to disappear quickly. But in the event you need to, just keep them tightly covered with plastic wrap on the kitchen counter. Commercially premade treats are available but pale in comparison to those made at home.

You asked for it

Randi Cox of Shreveport asks about storage for celeriac. “I was given quite a bit by a gardener friend and want it to last as long as possible."

Randi,

'Tis the season for celeriac, which is plentiful throughout May. The best way to store it is to head to the refrigerator. Place it in a plastic produce bag and keep it in the crisper drawer. It will last up to two weeks there.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

