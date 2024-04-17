Market basket: If it's springtime, it's time for Louisiana's best, the crawfish

Louisiana is known for many things and most of them are in my delicious category. During the wet spring and early summer seasons, my mouth waters for that unique delicacy known as crawfish.

While some pronounce it crayfish, crawdads or even mudfish anyone from Louisiana knows that it is most certainly called crawfish. That “correct” pronunciation actually didn’t appear until the 19th century. Until then, crayfish was much more common and came from the French word “ecrevisse.”

These fresh water crustaceans are quite interesting. They look like miniature versions of lobsters even down to the claws. But smaller they are, only ranging from a mere 2 ounces to a rare 8 ounces and are about 3-6 inches in length.

Ready for spring? It's time for Louisiana delicacy, crawfish.

The season is totally dependent on the weather, but typically comes to a halt by the time July is on the calendar. That’s why this is the time to stock up because the freezer is very kind to this tender meat.

There are several ways to prepare crawfish, but I like boiling best. Just like lobster, the crawfish will turn bright red when cooked. And equally similar, it requires some work to enjoy the catch. While some are perfectly fine with the head, I am a total and complete wimp as far as that is concerned. I have tried, but I simply can’t go there.

But I am quite the pro at cracking and shelling the tail for the meaty prize that lingers there. Like shrimp, there is a dark vein that needs to be removed with a paring knife. What remains is what I use in etouffee, gumbo, sauces, salads, pot pies, crawfish cakes and even thrown into quick breads. The additional culinary prize is the orange “fat” that clings to the tail meat. Don’t ever wash it off because it is incredibly full of flavor.

You asked for it

David Sellers of Toledo writes: “I have been given some frozen mahi mahi from a friend. What is the best way to prepare it?”

David,

The firm texture of this flavor-filled fish is best accented when the fish is prepared simply. I would quickly grill or broil it after drizzling with just a bit of melted butter and a sprinkling of garlic salt and pepper. Serve it scattered with chopped parsley and with lemon wedges.

