Manitowoc foundry teams with local organizations for talk and film screening on early childhood education

FILE - A worker is shown at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc.

MANITOWOC — A local company is inviting the community to take a closer look at the importance and challenges of providing effective early childhood education to lakeshore families.

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry will host “Coffee and Conversation: Early Childhood” at 7:30 a.m. April 18. Registration is required.

WAF is hosting the event in partnership with United Way Manitowoc County, The Chamber of Manitowoc County, Progress Lakeshore and the YMCA.

“Anyone with a vested interest in the prosperity of our community and our local economy can and should attend,” organizers said in a news release.

The event kicks off with a screening of the film “No Small Matter” from 7:40 to 8:55 a.m.

“Through poignant stories and surprising humor, the film lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years,” the release said. “It reveals how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families, and a slow-motion catastrophe for the country.”

A discussion about the Early Childhood Education Community Fund will take place after the film screening, followed by a facilitated question-and-answer session.

Registrants must watch a short safety video prior to the event and attendees need to wear closed-toe shoes.

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry is at 838 S. 16th St. Parking will be blocked off with orange cones in the parking lot across the street from the foundry’s recent expansion. An employee will be on hand to direct attendees.

The event is free and open to the public. Register at https://rb.gy/9ng0k1.

