Man 'targeted' bank robbed Friday morning, Sioux Falls police say

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they're searching for a man who targeted the bank he allegedly robbed Friday morning.

According to a news release from the department, the man threatened a U.S. Bank employee shortly after 9 a.m., before he took money from the business in the 5500 block of W. 41st Street.

The man wore a mask and sunglasses at the time of the robbery, along with a tan jacket. The department states he is Black, stands about 5-foot-10 and left the area in a black sedan.

"It appears as though the bank was targeted, and the only threats were made to employees," police department spokesman Sam Clemens stated in an email to the Argus Leader on Friday afternoon after the press release was issued. "People should be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or unusual behavior to police."Clemens could not provide more information about the man's description.

No weapon was displayed, and the police are not releasing the amount of money stolen, citing releasing the amount would compromise the investigation.

The department is assisting the FBI on the case, the release states.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police search for man who robbed Sioux Falls bank Friday