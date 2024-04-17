Man tackled in McDonald's after resisting arrest

CHILLICOTHE — On April 16, Chillicothe Police tackled a man at the local McDonald's after he pulled a gun on individuals outside the establishment and entered the restaurant which he had previously been barred from.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant, on 40 North Bridge Street, in reference to a suspicious person later identified as Noah Richards. The man, according to the caller had pulled a gun on two people before entering the store. Officers found that Richards had two outstanding warrants in Ross and Pike County.

Chillicothe City Council voices opinions on Chief of Staff position

When on the scene officers told him to put his hands behind his back as he was under arrest, however, Richards pulled away from officers and attempted to flee the building. Before he could leave he was tackled to the ground where he still refused to put his hands behind his back until two officers had his arms, according to the police report.

During the incident Officer Joshua Wright stated that he sustained an injury to his knee which caused it to swell and be in pain while bearing weight.

During this altercation, bystanders reported that Richards had thrown the gun that was previously on his person. After restraining Richards officers found the pistol on the ground by the registers. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. Security footage revealed that Richards threw the gun while being tackled, according to the report.

The caller stated that Richards seemed to be under the influence of drugs, and according to the report he said while in the ambulance that he had swallowed fentanyl.

After being cleared medically the police report states that Richards will be transported to the Ross County Jail on charges of obstructing, resisting, weapons under disability, escape, trespass, a misdemeanor warrant from Pike County and a felony secret indictment from Ross County.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Police respond to call about a man on drugs inside McDonald's